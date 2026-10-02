7 killed, 19 injured as truck rams tempo on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Highway

AMRAVATI:

At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a truck collided with a tempo pickup on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Highway in Amravati district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Dhamangaon Railway Station. The tempo was carrying devotees travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district to Wardha with a Durga idol when it collided with the truck. The impact was severe, killing seven people on the spot.

Following the accident, police and local residents launched a rescue operation. The 19 injured were taken to a local rural hospital for treatment. Railway police also reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts.

Senior police officer Niketan Kadam said four or five of the injured were in critical condition, while the others were reportedly out of danger. Dhamangaon Municipal Council president Archana Rothe also visited the hospital and took stock of the injured.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be established. Police have launched an investigation, while further details about the victims are being ascertained.