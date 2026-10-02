TVK maintains no transparency on any issue, says P Shanmugam

CHENNAI:

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam has alleged that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) does not maintain transparency in dealing with any issue, including speculation over the party’s alliance with the PMK.

Speaking to reporters during a Left parties’ protest against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Shanmugam was asked about reports of the PMK joining the TVK-led alliance.

He noted that PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani and VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan had described the reports as rumours. “We also believe that it is a rumour,” he said.

However, when asked why the TVK had not given a clear response, Shanmugam said the party appeared to follow a policy of not expressing its views transparently on any issue. He said the same approach was being followed with regard to the PMK alliance speculation.

Referring to TVK’s campaign for the Dharapuram bypoll, Shanmugam said the party’s candidate had claimed that he joined the TVK without expecting any position or benefits.

He said the candidate had also alleged that the ruling party would not undertake development works in constituencies represented by opposition parties while referring to the Chief Minister.

Responding to this, Shanmugam said Vijay, as Chief Minister, should respond and adopt an approach of being the Chief Minister for all constituencies and not just those represented by the ruling party.