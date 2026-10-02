DMK was responsible for raising the slogan of share in power, governance: Thiruma

MADURANTHAKAM:

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the DMK was responsible for the slogan of “share in governance and share in power” that he subsequently raised, while explaining his party’s decision to join the TVK-led alliance.

Addressing a campaign meeting in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam on Thursday, Thirumavalavan said the VCK had travelled with the DMK for a long period and had remained firm that the alliance should not break despite several difficulties.

He said there was a need to explain the reasons behind the VCK’s decision to join the TVK alliance. According to Thirumavalavan, the decision was not driven by an individual, post or position, but by the political principles embraced by the party.

He said the TVK was projecting VCK’s principles and had named the alliance the “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance”. He also claimed that there were no ideological differences between the TVK and VCK.

Recalling the VCK’s political journey, Thirumavalavan said the party had been with the DMK in the 2011 and 2014 elections. He said the VCK did not leave the DMK alliance on its own in 2016, claiming that then DMK president M K Stalin had asked the party to explore another alliance or political route as the DMK was planning to contest a large number of seats on its own.

“It was after that that I raised the slogan of ‘share in governance and share in power’,” Thirumavalavan said. The VCK has publicly described the slogan as a long-standing political position dating back to its entry into electoral politics.

Thirumavalavan also said the outcome of the 2026 Assembly election had to be respected as the people’s mandate. He pointed to the TVK winning 108 seats and said that, irrespective of whether one liked the result, the people had made their choice.

He further said Vijay had taken a position that, according to him, would cause concern to the BJP, referring to Vijay’s political positioning and his distinction between his film identity and political identity.