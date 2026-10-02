ODI World Cup 2027: India begins campaign against Australia on Oct 7, faces Pak on Oct 10

Dubai, Oct 2:

India will begin their 2027 ODI World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7, with a high-profile clash against Pakistan scheduled in Johannesburg on October 10.

The 14-team World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. India are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifier.

The tournament’s Group Stage will begin on October 7, while the Super 7 phase will be played from October 25 to November 14.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 17 and 18, with the final set to be held in Johannesburg on November 21.