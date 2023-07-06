Power politics

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ridiculed for being in the driving seat at the age of 83 by his nephew Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the rebels, fielding subjects ranging Nagaland and his past decisions. For the rebels, there was a warning too. Suggesting that the group would have done better to consult him before going ahead with their plans, Mr Pawar said, “People who went with the BJP — look at their history. Akali Dal formed government in Punjab. They are not in government now”.

“Similar things have happened in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. Nitish Kumar had to take a decision in Bihar… The BJP destroys parties that form government with them,” Pawar added. He also clarified the issue of NCP support to BJP in Nagaland – another big argument of the rebels – pointing to the big picture.

In Nagaland, our seven MLAs are with the BJP. Nagaland is the bordering state with another country. In states which share the border with China and Pakistan – we have to think a lot. The other country could take some benefit, that’s why we gave support from outside. Here they formed the government and gave this example, I cannot agree with this example, said Pawar.