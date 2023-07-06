Guv moots full-timers in varsities

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said that most of the state universities are without regular Registrars and Controllers of Examinations (CoEs). He lamented that the posts are being manned by ad hoc appointees for years together. After interacting with the Chancellor’s nominees of various bodies of state universities of Tamil Nadu in Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that the members raised concerns and shared ideas on how to improve the academic standards and administration of the universities. “Members expressed their concerns over the steady erosion of the autonomy of the universities. Syndicates, senates and governing bodies’ meetings are requested to be conducted periodically within the university premises. The members of these bodies are expected to share their views and experiences freely and frankly. However, such bodies are unable to meet often due to the non-availability of the concerned secretary to the state government. On many occasions such meetings are held in the secretariat instead of University premises, “ he added.