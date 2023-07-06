Successful surgery at Kauvery Hospital

Chennai, July 5: Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet performed an emergency transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, saving the life of a 78-year-old man.

“TAVR is usually performed as an elective procedure. In this setting an emergency TAVR was successfully performed, thanks to the expertise of Dr Sundar C and Dr Anantharaman, Senior Interventional Cardiologists and their team at Kauvery Hospital for the successful procedure thereby relieving the individual of his symptoms,” said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai.