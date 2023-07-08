Stalin writes to Modi over Kharif MSP for cotton, procurement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his direction to order the commencement of cotton procurement in the state. Stalin also asked PM Modi to direct the Agriculture Ministry to make the Kharif Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton effective from June 1 onwards in the coming years.

He added that doing so would help the state’s cotton farmers who are in a “dire situation”.

On June 7, PM Modi approved the increase in the MSP for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24, including medium staple and long staple cotton crops.

Stalin informed the prime minister that cotton prices were falling and farmers found themselves in a difficult situation this year, as prices plummeted to Rs 5,500 per quintal.

“The Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Government of India plays a crucial role in stabilizing the prices of agricultural commodities. The procurement operations of Cotton Corporation of India at Minimum Support Price in the past few years in Tamil Nadu have been immensely helpful in stabilizing the cotton prices,” the CM said.

He also pointed out that recently the Centre fixed the MSP for medium staple cotton at Rs 6,620 per quintal and long staple cotton at Rs 7,020 per quintal for the year 2023-24, with an increase of Rs 540 and Rs 640 per quintal respectively over the previous year.

With the harvest of rice fallow cotton in full swing in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin claimed that there have been pleas from the farmers in the state to invite the Cotton Corporation of India to start its procurement operations and also to advance the adherence of Kharif MSP for cotton to June 1.

“This gesture will provide much-needed relief to the distressed cotton growers in the state by stabilizing prices and ensuring fair income for their produce,” the CM added.

Stalin said the previous year was profitable for cotton farmers as they were able to sell their produce at a rate of Rs 12,000 per quintal.