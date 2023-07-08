DMK leaders not afraid of anyone: Udhayanidhi

Neither DMK leaders nor its cadres are scared of anyone, said minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking to reporters in Trichy on Friday, Udhayanidhi said, “Do I look scared? Never was former chief minister M Karunanidhi or chief minister M K Stalin afraid of anyone.”

Udhayanidhi was commenting on the statement made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Trichy on Thursday that DMK ministers were scared after the arrest of minister V Senthil Balaji by the enforcement directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

“As the leader of the opposition, he would speak in such a way. People know who is afraid of whom. Everyone knows that the AIADMK is a slave to the BJP.”