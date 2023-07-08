National Security Advisor Ajit Doval raised the issue of extremist elements threatening officers of the Indian High Commission in the UK with his British counterpart Tim Barrow in a meeting in Delhi.

“The NSA (National Security Adviser) minced no words and asked the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution,” a senior government official said.

Recently, Indian diplomats – including High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and a Gonsul General – have been targets of Khalistani extremists. These radical elements have posted posters announcing a protest rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London. “India has been concerned about safety of our diplomats. We had raised this issue with the UK authorities. But today the NSA raised this issue very firmly,” the official said.