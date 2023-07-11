I played good tactical game: Lakshya Sen

* Defeats Li Shi Feng to win Canada Open

Toronto, July 11: Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen defeated China’s Li Shi Feng in straight sets to clinch the men’s singles title on Monday at the Canada Open 2023. After the win, Lakshya Sen said, “I played good tactical game.’ As per the Badminton Association of India, when asked about how did Canada Open 2023 go for him? He said, “It was a great tournament for me. I kept on getting better as the tournament went ahead. I had a really good first round in the final match. In the semi-final and final match, I played good tactical game.” When asked about the key moments in the final match again Li Shi Feng? Lakshya Sen said, “I think towards the second game it was difficult for me to predict anything at that moment. All I could think was to cover the lead, I never believed that I am about to lose. I wanted to do my best in the second set. The key thing for me was to remain patient in the crucial moment and play the right tactical game.” When asked about his opponent Li Shi Feng, Sen said, “I think it was a very solid game. He’s a top opponent to play against. The way I played today was great, they dominated on net points. He was also counter-attacking a lot. But in the crucial stages, I managed to pull important points.” When asked about his future plans, Lakshya said, “Start for this season wasn’t great for me but this win will definitely give me a lot of confidence. Next, I will play in the US Open. For now, maybe enjoy a little bit today.” Lakshya Sen also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian crowd who was supporting him and also lent his thanks to the Badminton Association of India. Lakshya Sen defeated China’s Li Shi Feng in straight sets to clinch the men’s singles title on Monday at the Canada Open 2023.

21-year-old Lakshya Sen overcame reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng by winning the first set by 21-18 and the second by 22-20. Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Lakshya Sen secured his second BWF World Tour after winning the Indian Open in 2022. In the Round of 32 in the Canada Open, Lakshya Sen’s opening match was against Thailand’s badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Sen defeated him 21-18 and 21-15. In Round 16, Lakshya Sen faced Brazil’s Ygor Coelho de Oliveira. Sen triumphed over him by winning 21-15 and 21-11. In the quarter-final match, he faced German badminton player Julien Carraggi. This was the only match of Lakshya Sen which went into the third set in the Canada Open. Sen won the first set by 21-8 but the German gave a tough fight in the second set and won the stage by 21-17. Eventually, Sen flexed his muscles in the third set by winning 21-10. In the semi-final clash. The 21-year-old faced Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. Sen defeated him 21-17 and 21-14. In the final Lakshya faced China’s Li Shi Feng and outclassed him by winning in straight sets 21-18 and 22-20. Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to book a finale ticket after losing 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women’s singles semifinal.