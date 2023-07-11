We will continue the way we play, asserts Stokes

England will ”play cricket that gets a result, our way”, said their inspirational captain Ben Stokes, strengthening the team’s commitment to stick to the hotly-debated ‘Bazball’ approach. England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley on Sunday and cut the deficit to 1-2 in the five-match Ashes series, having lost the first two games. ”I said last week we find ourselves in the perfect position with the way we play cricket. ”It doesn’t change. After the Lord’s game and before this game, before the game in Manchester, we just have to do exactly the same thing: play cricket that gets a result, our way.” Stokes was happy with England’s approach here, but insisted his teams needs to improve. ”I still think we can be better. The thing about cricket is no-one has the perfect answer to everything. Everything will be assessed on the outcome. That will always be the case. No-one ever has the perfect answer for how it should be played. ”We can be better in certain areas, and that’s all we can do, keep trying to be better and better and as clear as we possibly can as a team. People always seem to have an answer after the fact. I don’t think anyone will ever crack it; that’s why it’s such a great game.” The famous rivalry will resume with the fourth Test at Old Trafford on July 19. After suffering heartbreaks at Edgbaston and Lord’s, Stokes said his team was ”over the moon” following the win in another ”down-to-the wire game”. ”If you look at the first two games in terms of how tight they were, getting over the line in another tight game can mentally help… knowing that it’s another close game but we’ve got over the line in this one. ”The first two didn’t go our way. If you flip it round and we didn’t win this one and it’s tight again, you would think it’s just not meant to be. ”We’re obviously over the moon that we won this one but it’s just the start of what we know we need to do.” The English captain also heaped praise on the fast-bowling duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as well as seasoned spinner Moeen Ali, who were brought into the side for the third Test.