Yamuna breaches danger mark

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot. The river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. It was predicted that it would cross the danger mark by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge had risen to 205.4 metres by 5 pm as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.