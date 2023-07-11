Shiv Sena Symbol Row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea on July 31

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 31, the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the order of the Election Commission allotting party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to the Eknath Shinde faction. “It is listed on July 31, we will hear it on that day”, told a bench comprising of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha to Uddhav’s counsel, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, who sought urgent listing of the matter. Earlier on February 22, the Supreme Court had called Shinde and EC to file their reply on Thackeray’s plea within two weeks and directed the matter to be listed after three weeks. Then, the top court had refused to stay the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and granting them the party name and symbol but agreed to issue notice on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging it.