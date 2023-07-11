UK delegations face Indian pressure on extradition of Vijay, Nirav Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought up the issue of the extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi in every India-UK trade-related meeting, according to sources. Time and again, the delegations from the UK that have come to India have faced Indian pressure to extradite Mallya and Nirav Modi, the sources revealed. In a recent interview with private English news channel Times Now, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the British always complain that as soon as there is a meeting the first question that PM Modi would ask is the progress of the extradition proceedings of Mallya and Nirav Modi. “PM Modi has strongly told the UK government that you can’t be a trade partner and a home for fugitives at the same time,” Salve said. Vijay Mallya, chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, was ordered to be extradited by the British judiciary in 2019 and is yet to be sent to India. Similarly, diamantaire Nirav Modi has been held in custody at south London’s Wandsworth prison since he was arrested in 2019. India and the UK had signed an extradition treaty in 1992.