Jaiswal puts India on top

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored unbeaten debut hundred as India took control on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indie. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his 10th Test hundred and a record 229-run opening stand with Jaiswal (143 batting, 350 balls) as India batted cautiously but still did well enough to slowly bat West Indies out of the game, finishing the second day on 312 for two.

Yashashvi Jaiswal said, ‘ I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai. The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I’ve just gone out to express myself. Was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further.’