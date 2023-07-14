Welcome buy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France marks a significant moment in bilateral relations as India plans to buy 26 Rafale M (Marine) fighter jets and three Scorpene class submarines. Rafale M is widely considered one of the most advanced naval fighters. India already operates 36 Rafale C (Air Force) variants of the jet, and according to its manufacturer Dassault Aviation, all the variants have the maximum airframe and equipment commonality, which is considered one of the reasons to choose Rafale over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The Boeing F-18, which featured in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, underwent operational demonstration tests at the ski-jump facility at INS Hansa in Goa last year. However, with India’s decision to opt for the Rafale, the US fighter jet failed to secure a place in the Indian Air Force or Navy.

These advanced 4.5th generation fighter jets will be primarily deployed on India’s Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The deal represents a significant development in the Navy’s fighter fleet because the Russian-origin MiG-29K jets have been the backbone of the fighter arm since the British-made Sea Harriers were phased out in 2016 after almost 30 years of service.