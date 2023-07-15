Ashwin, Jaiswal help India beat Windies

Ravichandran Ashwin returned match figures of 12 for 131 as India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Earlier, the guests declared their innings at the score of 421 for 5, taking a first-innings lead of 271 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 171-run knock while Virat Kohli hit 76. It was Ashwin’s five-for in the first inning that had helped India bundle out the hosts for 150 after getting an invitation to bowl. Skipper Rohit Sharma: Every run you score for the country is important. I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn’t easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well. (On Jaiswal) He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here’. (On the declaration) I was just letting them know we have an over or so before declaring. I wanted Ishan to get off the mark, wanted to tell him to get his personal mark and then we had to declare. I could see that he was always eager to bat, it could be frustrating for them. (On Ashwin and Jadeja) The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn’t much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury. Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class. Always nice to start well, it is a fresh cycle. We weren’t too worried about the pitch, we wanted to come here and get results. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Player of the Match, said, ‘ Preparation was pretty good. We were having a nice session. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir. Would like to thank all the selecto