Jaishankar, 2 other BJP candidates elected to RS ‘uncontested’ from Gujarat

Three candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, were on Monday declared elected “uncontested” to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, officials said. Apart from Jaishankar, the other two BJP candidates elected to the Upper House of Parliament for a 6-year term are Kesridevsinh Jhala and Babubhai Desai. For the career diplomat-turned-politician, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2019, this will be the second term in the Rajya Sabha from the BJP-ruled state. Returning Officer Reeta Mehta said the three candidates have been declared as being elected “uncontested”. Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Desai Babubhai Jesangbhai, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswami “have been declared elected uncontested on July 17,” the RO said in a declaration on the National eVidhan Application website.