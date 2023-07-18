Leaders condole demise of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, July 18: Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was aged 79 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally. Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. He also recollected his memories of the late politician by sharing a few snaps.

“We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala”.

In a tweet, Modi said, “I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel.”