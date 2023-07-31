Tomato prices go sky-high in city

Chennai: The wholesale prices of tomatoes rose by Rs 20 and is sold at Rs 180 per kg in the city on Monday due to a reduced supply of tomatoes in Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market.

According to reports, tomatoes are being sold at retail shops for more than Rs 200 per kg. Last week, the price of tomatoes decreased somewhat. Accordingly, a kilo of tomato was sold at Rs.70 to Rs.100 in Koyambedu wholesale market on July 24. Read: Tomato gets pride of place in seer at Vellore ceremony After that, the price of tomatoes started rising again. A kilo of tomato was sold at Rs.160 in Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday.

Muthukumar, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market said, “On an average 1,200 tonnes of tomato used to come to Koyambedu every day. In the last few days the daily arrival has come down to 300 tonnes a day. This led to an increase in the price of tomatoes in the retail market.”

Meanwhile, Chandramouli, a tomato farmer from Andhra Pradesh, has earned around Rs 4 crore in just 45 days amid skyrocketing tomato prices. The farmer sold around 40,000 boxes of tomatoes and raked in a whopping Rs 3 crore net income within 45 days. He sowed a rare variety of tomato plant in the first week of April on his 22-acre farming land.