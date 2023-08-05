India, W Ii fined for slow over-rate

Tarouba, Aug 5: India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. India was fined five per cent of their match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over-rate, while West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over-rate. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell’s sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.