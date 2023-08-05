They come together again

The producers of recent-hit Good night, Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment have started rolling their second venture.

Prabhuram Vyas who made the web-series LIVIN is stepping his way for his debut feature film. Manikandan plays the male lead again for the production house. Kanna Ravi plays an important role.

The film carries a strong technical crew. The music is scored by Sean Roldan, Shreyas Krishna will be behind the lens, Barath Vikraman will handle the edit, Rajkamal will head the art department and the lyrics are penned by Mohanrajan.

Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan are bankrolling the project.

The director promises that it will be a trendy romantic story which will speak values, he adds that the screenplay will be interesting and is bound to bring discussions about modern day love.

The shooting has been planned in Chennai and Gokarna which is near Goa.

The filming is happening now at a brisk pace in Chennai.