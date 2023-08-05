First look of Demonte Colony 2 is out

The first look poster of director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s much-awaited horror-thriller Demonte Colony 2, featuring actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, has now been released and is fast taking the Internet by storm.

Fans are thrilled to bits with the first look of the film. No wonder then that the first look poster, which has now gone viral on the Internet, has heightened expectations even further..

The franchise, which set a new benchmark in the horror genre in Tamil cinema, first came into existence in 2015, when the first part of Demonte Colony was made. The gripping thriller was an instant hit. Now, eight years later, the same core unit that made the blockbuster is back with a sequel to the film.

Demonte Colony 2 will be a continuation of the story of Demonte Colony. It will combine events happening both before and after the story of the first part.

The film has been made on a grand scale, with the finest of technicians being used. In fact, the VFX sequences in this film will be exceptional.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Arun Pandian, Muthu Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran in pivotal roles.

Cinematographer Harish Kannan has shot the visuals for this film, which has music by Sam C S. Art direction is by Ravi Pandi and editing is by D Kumaresh.

The film has been produced by VijayaSubramaniyan on behalf of White Nights Entertainment along with RC Rajkumar of Gnanamuthu Pattarai.

Interestingly, Bobby Balachandran, on behalf of BTG Universal, has procured all the rights of this film even before its completion and thereby turned its producer! BTG Universal will now take over the process of presenting the film across the globe.

BTG Universal is the brain child of Bobby Balachandran, the President/Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Exterro, a leading multinational SaaS Unicorn in Cyber Forensics, Legal Governance Risk & Compliance(GRC) and data privacy space.