Arjun Dass’ next nears completion

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker Santhakumar has created a deep impact on the audiences with his spellbinding movies like ‘Mouna Guru’ and ‘Magamuni’. Now the director is all set to enthral the film lovers with his new movie titled ‘Rasavathi’ – The Alchemist, a crime romantic action thriller, features Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead characters.

Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Sujith Shankar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha, Rishikanth and many familiar actors are a part of this star-cast.

SS Thaman is composing music for this film. ‘Rasavathi’ marks his third collaboration with Santhakumar after Mouna Guru and Magamuni.

Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar are handling cinematography. V.J. Sabu Joseph is overseeing editing works, and Sathish Krishnan is choreographing dance. Sivaraj (Art), Sethu (Sound Effects), S Prem (Executive Producer), Yugabharathi (Lyrics), Tapas Nayak (Sound Mixing), M.S.Jeya Sudha (Dialogue Recordist) and stunts by Action Prakash.