Imran arrested after court sentences him to 3-year jail

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case.

An Islamabad trial court found Imran Khan, the Chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), guilty of engaging in “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case.

Additionally, the court levied a fine of Rs100,000 against Imran Khan. Shortly after the court order, Khan was arrested in Lahore amid the heavy presence of security forces and was moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail. He has also been disqualified from politics for a period of five years due to the conviction.

The court also said that Khan would have to serve another six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine. The verdict came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside a session court’s verdict to uphold the maintainability of the Toshakhana case for criminal proceedings against Khan. The PTI chief has been found guilty of selling gifts he received while serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.