We won’t be enslaved by Hindi: Stalin tells Amit Shah

Chennai: Terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi must be finally accepted without opposition as an “audacious push” for the language’s acceptance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Union Government to “take heed of the growing resistance” on Hindi imposition and not to ignite the “embers” of the 1965 agitation.

We won’t be enslaved by Hindi,” Stalin said in a terse statement, tearing into the BJP’s attempts to “impose” the language on non-Hindi speaking states.

The DMK President was referring to Shah’s speech at the 38th meeting of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language in which he said Hindi must be finally accepted without opposition.

On August 4, during the meeting, Amit Shah said that Hindi must be accepted without opposition even if the pace of the acceptance is slow.