Will repeal offence of sedition, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the new bill on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will completely repeal the offence of sedition.

Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act. Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, “Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition.” “From 1860 to 2023, the country’s criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country,” he said.

“Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team’s visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory,” Amit Shah said.

The key bills include a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants. Offences such as separatism and waging war against the country are defined as separate offences. A provision has bee brought in to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia. The offence of sedition was covered by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under Section 124A.

The new bill prioritises laws for crimes against women and children, murders and “offences against the state”.

For the first time, community service will be one of the punishments for petty offences.

Also, offences have been made gender neutral. In order to deal effectively with the problem of organised crimes and terrorist activities, new offences of terrorist acts and organised crime have been added with deterrent punishments.

The fines and punishment for various offences have also been enhanced.

It seeks to revamp British-era laws, Amit Shah told parliament.

“The laws that will be repealed… the focus of those law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen,” Mr Shah said in Lok Sabha.

“The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime,” he added.

