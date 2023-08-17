BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the ensuing Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. While 39 candidates were named in the first list for MP polls, 21 candidates made it to the first list for the Chhattisgarh elections.

The candidate lists for the two poll-bound states were released a day after the BJP’s Central Election Committee reviewed the party’s poll preparations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In a meeting that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, those seats where the saffron party suffered a setback in previous polls came up for discussion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh were also present at the key meeting.