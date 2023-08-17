‘Out-of-court settlement in Gyanvapi case not legally possible’

Representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain stated on Thursday that an out-of-court settlement in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue is not legally possible under the CPC.

This statement was made after Jitendra Singh Bisen, the international president of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, wrote a letter to Anjuman Intejamia proposing an out-of-court settlement in the Gyanvapi case.

“It has no legal value. Order 23 of the CPC clearly states that until all parties agree, no compromise can be made. And in matters related to the country and society, where a representative suit is filed involving the entire society, even if one person or party wants to settle alone, they cannot. So this initiative for an out-of-court settlement is not possible under the CPC, as it is not legally possible,” he said.

He further added that “None of our parties or clients are ready for a settlement.”