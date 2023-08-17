Centre imposing Hindi through NEP: Udhayanidhi

Chennai: State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP regime at the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) on non-Hindi-speaking states.

“They (BJP) are trying to impose Hindi through New Education Policy and DMK will object if Hindi is imposed in Tamil Nadu,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The DMK, a vocal opponent of the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP), has prepared its own common curriculum for higher educational institutes, and colleges and universities in the state. The Stalin government also recently came in support of Karnataka’s new Congress regime’s stance to have the state’s education policy, and not follow the new education policy (NEP).

Meanwhile, DMK IT Wing has planned to organise a statewide protest against the Central government over NEET-related suicides in the state.