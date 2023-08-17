Gang kills AIADMK functionary near city

Chennai: An AIADMK functionary and a former panchayat president was hacked to death by a six-member gang while he was out for a morning walk near Padianallur, Red Hills in Thiruvallur district on Thursday morning.

The deceased identified as Parthiban (54) was a joint secretary of Thiruvallur Amma Peravi, an AIADMK party wing.

A gang of 6 people on three bikes attacked him with a sickle and sword and fled after confirming he was dead, according to police.

The investigation is underway to identify the assailants. Meanwhile, a special team has also been formed to nab the criminals.