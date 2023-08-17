Sudden showers across Chennai

Sudden showers this evening at several places in the city put motorists and those returning from office in a spot of bother . It has brought the mercury levels which hovered around 35 degree Celsius.Several areas including Tondiarpet, Parrys, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, T Nagar, Pallavaram, Tambaram saw mild showers. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast rains in several parts of the state including the capital city till August 21.”Due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu, from today till the 21st of August, there may be light to moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the RMC said in a statement.