‘Cauvery water should not be released to TN now’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy has opposed the decision to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamilnadu.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, ‘the Congress-led government has agreed to release 10 TMC water at a time when there is no water here for farmers. The decision is taken to appease DMK which is an ally to Congress in I.N.D.I.A’.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said though his state did not have enough water, it would release 10 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet or 2,831 crore litres of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.Stressing that the Karnataka government was working on water sharing, Shivakumar said, “We don’t have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC of water. We are already on the job.”