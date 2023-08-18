Huge haul of fake notes in city

Chennai: The police have arrested an ex-army man and a lawyer for using counterfeit currency printed for a film shoot to pay for purchases made at retail shops in the city. Fake notes amounting to Rs 45 lakh have been seized from the duo.

The arrest was made after a vegetable and fruit seller in Nungambakkam identified a fake currency note of Rs 500 when an aged man approached him to buy fruits.

Yesterday evening an old man bought vegetables and fruits for Rs 670 and gave me three new Rs 500 notes. He also asked for the change for a 500 rupee note. At that time, the note looked different compared to an ordinary currency, the vendor said.

After he raised an alarm the Nungambakkam police rushed to the spot and arrested the old man who was trying to exchange the fake notes.