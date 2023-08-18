Retrieving Katchatheevu is permanent solution for fishermen issue: CM

Centre should take all out efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka. It would end the woes of Tamil fishermen, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking at the fishermen conference in Mandapam today, the Chief Minister took a dig at Prime Minister Modi for taking no efforts to ensure the welfare of Tamil fishermen. They are attacked and arrested by Lankan navy. Only after I write a letter seeing action, Centre takes efforts to bring them back’.

Stating that Modi-government lacks will to deal with Lankan government, Stalin said once a new government is formed at the Centre after 2024 elections, all things will become good for us.