Prayers across nation for successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole. Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This demonstration of solidarity is extending worldwide, with people participating in prayers, offering religious observances, and engaging in diverse rituals to foster its success. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon today, around 18:04 hours IST. From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success. Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3's groundbreaking mission. A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.