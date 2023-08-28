Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur

Fresh violence in Imphal, Manipur, has seen three houses burnt down and assault rifles stolen from security personnel, creating tension in the state ahead of an assembly session. The violence comes in the wake of clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities that have resulted in 155 deaths and 50,000 displaced people.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. The violence quickly engulfed the state, where ethnic fault lines run deep.