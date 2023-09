Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri said that Minister Udhayanidhi has only reiterated that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is constant and it is contrary to the scientific principle that everything is bound to change in the universe.

“Where is the need to fear or feel jittery or bash him? Vallalar has stated that the devil called religion must not possess him. Udhayanidhi has only reiterated that. It is not wrong to propose that religion must be ridden off superstitions,” Alagiri said.