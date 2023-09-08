Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day confirmed for India vs Pakistan match

Chennai: A reserve day has been added for India’s Super-4 stage match against rivals Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup. India is set to face Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 10.

According to a statement released by the Asian Cricket Council, a reserve day has been added for India’s Super-4 match against Pakistan, with the match set to continue on the 11th of September should rain force the game to be abandoned on Sunday.

“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India vs Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day,” read ACC’s statement.

The Weather Channel’s 10-day forecast for Colombo indicates a high chance of thunderstorms, with rain probabilities ranging from 60% to 100%. The temperatures are expected to hover around 76°F to 88°F, with winds blowing at a speed of 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. The humidity levels are also predicted to be high, adding to the challenging conditions.

There is just a one-day gap between the India-Pakistan match, the Sri Lanka-India match, and the Sri Lanka-Pakistan match. Similarly, there is a two-day gap between the last Super Four match and the final on September 17.