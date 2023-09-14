Birth certificate to be single document for Aadhaar from October 1

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage, appointment to a government job and for any other purpose determined by the centre will come into force from October 1.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the declaration in this regard in a notification issued on Wednesday, stating October 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Act shall come into force paving the way to help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration.