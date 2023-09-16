Rahul Navin appointed as ED’s interim director

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday appointed ED Special Director Rahul Navin as in-charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate till the name of the regular Director is announced or until further orders, thus bringing an end to the long tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

In an order, the government said: “The President is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:1984) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on September 15, 2023 and placing Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:1993), Special Director, Enforcement Directorate as in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till appointment of a regular Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Mishra was appointed as the Director of ED in 2018, with his initial tenure set to end in November 2020.

However, the Central government granted him three extensions in service. To extend his tenure, an amendment was made in the CVC Act. On July 27, the Supreme Court agreed to extend, till September 15, the tenure of the Mishra, who was due to demit office on July 31 in accordance with its recent judgement.