Kerala Cabinet reshuffle likely in Nov

Thiruvananthapuram: As per an agreement reached among coalition parties in Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) , a Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place by November when the second Pinarayi Vijayan government completes two and half years in power.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan, while dismissing reports regarding replacement of certain CPI(M) Ministers as ‘media fabrication’, said that commitment made to coalition partners will be honoured.

As per reports, KB Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) will get a place in the Cabinet. They will replace Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League, who were given Cabinet positions in the first 30 months.

A seat sharing term was agreed between four-single MLA parties on the LDF when the government came into power in May 2021.