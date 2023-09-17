“No discussion on Sanatana Dharma controversy in CWC meeting”: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that his party is unwilling to be drawn into any controversy surrounding Sanatana Dharma and further informed that there was no discussion on it during the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad. Addressing the press conference in Hyderabad, P Chidambaram said, “There has been no discussion on Sanatana Dharma (during CWC meeting).

The Congress president has made it absolutely clear that the Congress party is not willing to be drawn into any controversy on Sanatana Dharma. We believe in ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ (“All religions are the same) and we stand by that position. That has been the consistent position of Congress party for many decades and we are not getting drawn into any controversy over that issue.”