‘Every state needs to be alert regarding Nipah virus’

Following the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala which led to two deaths, Dr Jugal Kishore, a senior doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, on Saturday answered questions on the disease. Speaking on the situation in Kerala, Dr Kishore said, “The Nipah infection is contagious. Every state needs to be alert. Fortunately, our ministry is very active and it has sent the medical team to Kerala. It is a very fatal disease and since it is contagious, we have to restrict the movements of people. We need to adopt all the precautions like washing hands continuously, restricting movements, etc. The infection has broken out in Kerala, it might spread in other states as well. So, every state has to make its people aware of the situation”.