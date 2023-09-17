A legacy of leadership

Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India, is not just a political figure but also a charismatic leader who has left an indelible mark on the country’s history. As he celebrates his birthday, it is an opportune moment to reflect on his life, his journey, and the impact he has had on India and the world.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, Narendra Modi’s early life was marked by humble beginnings. He worked diligently as a young RSS pracharak (campaigner) and gradually rose through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization. This marked the beginning of his journey into the world of politics.

Modi entered mainstream politics in the early 1980s and quickly became associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a right-wing political party. His rise within the party was meteoric, and he eventually became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat was marked by his focus on economic development and infrastructure. The “Gujarat Model of Development” became synonymous with his name, as he implemented policies that aimed at transforming the state into an economic powerhouse. Under his leadership, Gujarat witnessed significant industrial growth and infrastructural development, earning him both admirers and critics.

In 2014, Narendra Modi took office as the Prime Minister of India, securing a historic mandate. His tenure has been characterized by several bold and transformative initiatives. Some of the notable ones include:

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: An ambitious campaign aimed at making India clean and free from open defecation.

Make in India: A program designed to boost manufacturing and promote India as a global manufacturing hub.

Digital India: An initiative to promote digital literacy and make government services accessible online.

Demonetisation: A controversial move to combat black money and corruption by invalidating high-denomination currency notes.

GST Implementation: The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, a significant tax reform aimed at simplifying India’s complex tax structure.

Modi’s leadership has also been marked by a proactive foreign policy. He has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s ties with various countries, including the United States, Russia, and neighboring nations. His efforts have bolstered India’s position on the global stage.

While Modi’s leadership has garnered widespread support, it has not been without its share of controversies. Critics have raised concerns about issues such as religious tensions, freedom of expression, and the handling of economic challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday, it is essential to recognise the significant impact he has had on India’s political landscape and development trajectory. Whether viewed as a visionary leader or a polarizing figure, there is no denying that he has left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. As India continues to evolve and face new challenges, Modi’s leadership will undoubtedly remain a topic of both admiration and debate.