Women’s Reservation Bill will provide unprecedented power: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude over the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, and said that the trust that will be formed in women after the passage of the bill in Rajya Sabha will emerge as an “unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights”.

Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha, credited MPs of all parties for supporting the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and said, “Yesterday was a golden moment of India’s Parliamentary journey. All the members of this House deserve that golden moment.” “Yesterday’s decision and today, when we cross the last mile after the Rajya Sabha passes the Bill, the transformation in the faces of the women of the country and the trust that will be formed, will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this,” PM Modi said. Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. “Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will be inserted in Article 330, Article 332, and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step,” Meghwal said in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Meghwal.