PFI: ED raids multiple locations in Kerala

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are currently underway at multiple locations across Kerala linked to former members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit over suspicious hawala transactions.

According to ED sources, PFI sleeper cells were active in the the state and the central probe agency is looking into the suspicious foreign Hawala money transactions through which the former members were allegedly fueling radical activities across the country. The raids that began on Monday morning are ongoing at 12 locations in Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts .

Meanwhile, sources further revealed that even after the ban, the suspicious financial transactions continued to occur. When the ED probed further, they discovered that the money was reaching the PFI leaders through Hawala channels.

“All transactions were reported in Kerala; they originated from abroad and were conducted via Hawala channels. Upon discovering this, we initiated an investigation to trace the source of the money,” said an ED source.

In Wayanad’s Mananthavady, the premises of former PFI leader Abdul Samad, who is reported to be working in Karnataka, were also searched by an ED team. In Kumbalam, Ernakulam, raids were conducted at the premises belonging to PFI leader Jamal.

In Malappuram’s Areekode, searches were carried out at the residence of SDPI leader Noorul Amin. The raids at this location have been completed.