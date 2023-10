Put in to bat by India, Pakistan managed a mere 191 runs before bundled out by Indian players in their World Cup encounter.

From a position of 155 for 2 with Babar Azam on 50 and Rizwan nearing his half-century, Pakistan collapsed to 191. Babar’s dismissal led to a parade to dressing room by Pak players.

For India, Bumrah, Kuldeep, Pandya, Jadeja and Siraj picked up two wickets each. India needs 192 to win the match.