“India’s culture, heritage are its biggest strength”: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that India’s culture, history and heritage are its biggest strength.

Gadkari was speaking at the ‘Ram Leela’ event organised by the Luv-Kush Ram Leela Committee in Delhi’s Lal Qila Maidan.

“We keep asserting that we have to build ‘Ram-Rajya’ in the country. Lord Ram was an ideal. This ‘Ram Leela’ event is a good way to convey Lord Ram’s ideals to the public”, Gadkari said.

“India’s culture, history and heritage are its biggest strength. The Ramayana and Mahabharata are not only limited to our country. It is recognized abroad as well. Lord Ram is a symbol of our heritage. Now that the grand Ram Temple has been constructed in Ayodhya, we pledge to establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country”, the Union Minister added.